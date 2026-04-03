Coast Guard hoists crew to safety from grounded vessel near Unalaska

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued the crew of a fishing vessel that ran aground early Thursday morning near Umnak Island.

According to a Coast Guard press release on Friday, the fishing vessel Ocean Bay made a call for help at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday, saying the boat was taking on water after running aground.

The Coast Guard sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Kodiak’s air station. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche was also diverted and notified nearby mariners of the situation.

Good Samaritan vessel Seafreeze Alaska arrived on scene around 5 a.m., relaying information between the distressed boat and the Coast Guard.

The Hercules crew arrived next, and around 11 a.m., the Jayhawk arrived and pulled all five crew members to safety, then transported them to Unalaska for further medical services. No injuries were reported.

The roughly 60-foot vessel is still aground near the north shoreline of Umnak, west of Unalaska.

International salvage company Resolve Marine was contracted to oversee salvage operations.

