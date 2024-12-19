© 2024 KUCB

Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Maersk to withdraw from Dutch Harbor and Kodiak in early 2025

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published December 19, 2024 at 8:29 AM AKST
crane Spit Dutch Harbor
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
The Cape Sorel, a Denmark-flagged container ship, is slated for a final westbound voyage out of Dutch Harbor Feb. 11.

International shipping and logistics giant Maersk has confirmed it will cease transpacific operations in Alaska by February. Terminals in Dutch Harbor and Kodiak are on the chopping block.

The Cape Sorel, a Denmark-flagged container ship, is slated for a final westbound voyage out of Dutch Harbor Feb. 11. That’s around the start of the busy pollock “A” season, which runs from mid-January to the spring.

Spokespeople for Maersk did not respond to calls or emails for comment. A company statement describes pulling out of the Alaska market as an effort to boost “product offerings and maintain reliability in the network.”

The news of Maersk’s pullout comes as the Bering Sea pollock fishery is getting a 6% increase in its total catch limit in 2025. Much of the pollock that moves from the United States goes through Dutch Harbor, which is the largest American fishing port by volume. Only New Bedford, Massachusetts is larger in value.
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
