Bering Sea pollock catch to see 6% increase next year

The Bering Sea pollock fishery is getting a 6% increase in its total catch limit next year. The North Pacific Fishery Management Council on Friday approved 2025 catch amounts for Alaska’s federal fisheries, setting the Bering Sea pollock fishery at 1.375 million metric tons—up from 2024’s 1.3 million.

But it’s a different story over in the Gulf of Alaska—the catch there is dropping by about 5%.

Council scientists recommended a lower catch in the gulf based on the stock’s health and ecosystem considerations, while Bering Sea stocks are holding up well, even as ocean conditions change.

The Bering Sea fishery still faces criticism, however, especially over salmon bycatch. Some Alaska Native groups and conservation advocates say the trawl fleet is contributing to the collapse of salmon runs in Western Alaska rivers. Industry leaders and many fisheries scientists argue the research doesn’t back that up.

Harvest levels for other fisheries will also see some slight changes from last year. The Pacific cod catch limits in the Bering Sea will see a cut next year. Sablefish quotas are holding steady, but the fishery is facing criticism. That’s because most sablefish being caught today are smaller juveniles, and some fishermen and trade industry groups say quotas need to be pulled back to give those fish time to grow.

The council’s decisions will be sent to the National Marine Fisheries Service for implementation in the next year.

