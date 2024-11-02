© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Trawl association's longtime leader to retire

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published November 2, 2024 at 10:48 PM AKDT
Nat Herz
/
Alaska Public Media
The At-Sea Processors Association, which represents Alaska’s pollock industry, has announced that its longtime leader is preparing to retire.

In a statement Monday, the group said former Unalaska resident Stephanie Madsen will step down at the end of the year. Madsen has been with the association since 2007, following nearly five decades in fisheries. She was also the first woman to chair the North Pacific Fishery Management Council.

Matt Tinning, who has worked with the association for about five years and led sustainability initiatives, will succeed Madsen as executive director.

The trade group represents five companies operating 15 large catcher-processor vessels in the Bering Sea pollock fishery. Madsen’s retirement comes as the industry faces ongoing scrutiny over pelagic trawling.

Earlier this year, Rep. Mary Peltola introduced legislation that would heavily restrict the trawl fishery, which Madsen warned would create “unworkable and burdensome new federal mandates.”

The association said Madsen will retire at year’s end after 18 years as its executive director.
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
