Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Industry
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts every weekday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Dunleavy, Peltola request disaster funds for Bering Sea crab fisheries

KUCB | By Kirsten Dobroth / KMXT
Published October 27, 2022 at 1:24 PM AKDT
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has requested federal disaster declarations for two Alaska crab fisheries after their populations crashed.

Dunleavy requested expedited disaster designations to jumpstart the process of sending money to fishermen in both the 2022 Bering Sea snow crab and Bristol Bay red king crab fisheries, citing the complete closure of both this season.

Rep. Mary Peltola has also requested emergency relief funding in a letter addressed to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced earlier this month that the Bering Sea snow crab fishery will not open for the first time in its history.

Dunleavy also requested a disaster declaration for last year’s Bristol Bay red king crab fishery, which will remain closed for the second year in a row this season.

In a letter to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo dated Friday, Oct. 21, Dunleavy blamed “warming ocean temperatures” for the collapse of both Bering Sea crab stocks – and said the closures would be a $287 million hit to Alaska’s economy in seafood landings alone.

In a press release Wednesday, Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers Executive Director Jamie Goen said that total economic losses to supporting industries, workers and coastal communities would likely be hundreds of millions of dollars more than that. Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers is a trade organization that advocates for Bering Sea fishermen.

Goen also said the closures represent a “defining moment in U.S. fisheries management” and that financial relief will likely take years to reach fishermen even with the expedited disaster requests.

King crab numbers have been on the decline for years, and snow crab stocks in the Bering Sea crashed between the years 2018 and 2021. Researchers don’t know exactly what happened, but they believe warmer ocean conditions caused by climate change is a main driver of the snow crab’s population decline.

Industry RED KING CRABSNOW CRABOPILIO CRABALASKA BERING SEA CRABBERSGov Mike DunleavyALASKA DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAMEBering Sea
Kirsten Dobroth / KMXT
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth / KMXT
