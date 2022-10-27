© 2022 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Kirsten Dobroth / KMXT

    Dunleavy, Peltola request disaster funds for Bering Sea crab fisheries
    Kirsten Dobroth / KMXT
    The Governor requested expedited disaster designations to jumpstart the process of sending money to fishermen in both the 2022 Bering Sea snow crab and Bristol Bay red king crab fisheries, citing the complete closure of both this season.Rep. Mary Peltola has also requested emergency relief funding in a letter addressed to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the chair of the House Appropriations Committee.The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced earlier this month that the Bering Sea snow crab fishery will not open for the first time in its history.