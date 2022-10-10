© 2022 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
New regional airline opens bookings for flights to Unalaska

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published October 10, 2022 at 12:26 PM AKDT
Aleutian-Airways-Saab-2000.png
Aleutian Airways
Non-stop flights on the company’s Saab 2000 aircraft are set to begin Nov. 16, with two flights per day Monday through Friday.

Travelers can now book mid-November flights on Aleutian Airways between Anchorage and Unalaska, according to a statement released by the airline Monday morning.

Prospective passengers can make reservations online through the company’s website or via local travel agents.

Non-stop flights on the company’s Saab 2000 aircraft are set to begin Nov. 16, with two flights per day Monday through Friday. The new regional airline will increase service to the island beginning Dec. 26, the statement said.

“It’s a big day for us and for the community,” Aleutian Airways CEO and President Wayne Heller said. “The journey to get here has been a long and challenging process, but we are officially open for business and ready to provide best-in-class service to our guests traveling to and from Dutch Harbor over the up-and-coming holidays and into the busy ‘A’ season.”

Aleutian Airways book flights.jpg
Aleutian Airways

“A” season begins in January each year when major commercial fisheries start up and flocks of fishermen and processors from across the globe arrive in Unalaska.

Fares for a one-way, non-refundable ticket will start at $659, while a refundable ticket will cost $939. Those fares are equivalent to the ones offered by Ravn Alaska — the other airline currently servicing the island.

Regional Aleutian AirwaysAir TravelFEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATIONunalaskadutch harbor
Maggie Nelson
Maggie Nelson
