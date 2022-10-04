© 2022 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Aleutian Airways slated to begin Unalaska service next month

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published October 4, 2022 at 3:16 PM AKDT
IMG_9916.JPG
Theo Greenly
/
KUCB
The new regional carrier plans to start regularly scheduled service between Unalaska and Anchorage Nov. 16.

Aleutian Airways plans to start regularly scheduled service between Unalaska and Anchorage next month, according to a statement released by the airline Tuesday morning.

Fares for a one-way ticket will start at $659, while a refundable ticket will cost $939. Those fares are equivalent to the ones offered by Ravn Alaska — the other airline currently servicing the island.

The new regional carrier, which is operated by Sterling Airways, will offer daily flights Monday through Friday, on its Saab 2000 aircraft, which is a high-speed turboprop plane that holds around 50 passengers.

An airline representative said the company will be introducing a second Saab to its fleet early next month, prior to the launch. The plane will be used on the Unalaska route and for group charters throughout the state.

Travelers will be able to make reservations as early as next week, and all passengers will get a free checked bag and one free personal item, the statement said.

Aleutian Airways began offering chartered service to the island in late September, after being granted approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly to the area.

Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Related Content
  • RAVN runway landing Sept 2022.jpg
    Regional
    Unalaska grasps at solutions to stifling airfare costs
    Maggie Nelson
    With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, fuel costs spiked across the nation, inciting a rise in air travel costs. Then a slew of factors compounded the problem: inflation, bad weather, pilot shortages and loads of people traveling sent those prices even higher. And in Unalaska, 800 air miles from Anchorage, nestled between the Bering Sea and the North Pacific Ocean, those costs are landing a hard blow.
  • IMG_9916.JPG
    Regional
    Saab 2000 touches ground in Unalaska
    Theo Greenly
    A Saab 2000 aircraft landed in Unalaska Wednesday morning for the first time in three years. It was a test flight for Aleutian Airways, a new regional carrier operated by Sterling Airways, to demonstrate to the Federal Aviation Administration they are qualified to land the Saab 2000 aircraft at Tom Madsen International Airport.
  • COAST GUARD 092622.jpg
    Regional
    Coast Guard spots Chinese and Russian military ships together in Bering Sea
    Maggie Nelson
    A Coast Guard crew encountered a Chinese guided missile cruiser in the Bering Sea last week. The Coast Guard Cutter Kimball was on a routine patrol on Sept. 19, when the vessel encountered the Renhai CG 101 about 75 miles north of Kiska Island, in the Western Aleutians, according to a Coast Guard statement Monday morning. The statement said the Coast Guard crew identified two more Chinese naval vessels and four Russian naval vessels, including a Russian Federation Navy destroyer.
Load More