Aleutian Airways slated to begin Unalaska service next month

Aleutian Airways plans to start regularly scheduled service between Unalaska and Anchorage next month, according to a statement released by the airline Tuesday morning.

Fares for a one-way ticket will start at $659, while a refundable ticket will cost $939. Those fares are equivalent to the ones offered by Ravn Alaska — the other airline currently servicing the island.

The new regional carrier, which is operated by Sterling Airways, will offer daily flights Monday through Friday, on its Saab 2000 aircraft, which is a high-speed turboprop plane that holds around 50 passengers.

An airline representative said the company will be introducing a second Saab to its fleet early next month, prior to the launch. The plane will be used on the Unalaska route and for group charters throughout the state.

Travelers will be able to make reservations as early as next week, and all passengers will get a free checked bag and one free personal item, the statement said.