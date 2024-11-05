The fishing industry, high costs of living and election ads: Unalaska seniors reflect on 2024 vote

Millions of Americans, including many Unalaskans, have already cast their ballots through early voting or are heading to the polls this Election Day.

This year’s November election will determine Alaska’s policies on issues ranging from public education to oil and gas taxes and the future of the Permanent Fund. Polls show the presidential race will be close, and control of the state House and Senate is also at stake.

While there has been significant attention on younger voters this year, observers are also watching seniors closely, as they historically vote more reliably.

As part of a statewide report on Alaska's election, KUCB's Andy Lusk visited the Unalaska Senior Center in late October to hear from locals about their top voting issues. They cited the economy, immigration and wars overseas as some of their concerns. You can listen to their responses in the audio above.

Polls in Unalaska are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall. Voters can listen to live election coverage starting at 9 p.m. on Alaska Public Media at 91.1 FM or at alaskapublic.org.

Maggie Nelson and Sofia Stuart-Rasi contributed reporting to this story.