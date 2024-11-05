© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The fishing industry, high costs of living and election ads: Unalaska seniors reflect on 2024 vote

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published November 5, 2024 at 2:22 PM AKST
Harriet Berikoff signs in visitors for lunch at the Unalaska Senior Center. She moved to Unalaska from King Cove 60 years ago, and voted early in this year's election.
Andy Lusk / KUCB
Jim Schoenberg has lived in Unalaska for four years and has a farm in Nebraska.
Andy Lusk / KUCB
Mark Caldwell works on a puzzle at the Unalaska Senior Center. He grew up in Unalaska, returned after living around Alaska for 40 years, and voted early in this year's election.
Andy Lusk / KUCB
AB Rankin is from Unalaska and hasn't missed an election since she became eligible to vote.
Andy Lusk / KUCB

Millions of Americans, including many Unalaskans, have already cast their ballots through early voting or are heading to the polls this Election Day.

This year’s November election will determine Alaska’s policies on issues ranging from public education to oil and gas taxes and the future of the Permanent Fund. Polls show the presidential race will be close, and control of the state House and Senate is also at stake.

While there has been significant attention on younger voters this year, observers are also watching seniors closely, as they historically vote more reliably.

As part of a statewide report on Alaska's election, KUCB's Andy Lusk visited the Unalaska Senior Center in late October to hear from locals about their top voting issues. They cited the economy, immigration and wars overseas as some of their concerns. You can listen to their responses in the audio above.

Polls in Unalaska are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall. Voters can listen to live election coverage starting at 9 p.m. on Alaska Public Media at 91.1 FM or at alaskapublic.org.

Maggie Nelson and Sofia Stuart-Rasi contributed reporting to this story.
