Unalaska school officials hope to find long-term replacement for district superintendent

Unalaska’s school district has started its search for a new superintendent. And this go around, they’re trying to get ahead of the game with early feedback about what community members want from applicants.

“My hope with the survey is that we can get some of that information before we start looking at candidates,” said School Board President David Gibson. “That way we have a better idea of like, ‘Hey, this is something that's important to the community. This is someone that the community is looking for.’”

Gibson said the local board is working with the Alaska Association of School Boards to fill the vacancy. The state board is helping advertise the position and helped develop a short survey to gather input from locals. It’s available through the district’s website as well as on KUCB.org until Dec. 22.

Gibson said they generally wait until top candidates visit the island before getting community input.

“The issue with that is that that's also when we have to hire those candidates,” he said. “So it doesn't really give any time to kind of digest any of that information.”

The vacancy was posted at the beginning of December, shortly after Kim Hanisch announced her resignation . She has held the position for about two and a half years and will stick with the district until the end of the school year.

Unalaska has struggled to find a long-term replacement for the position after former superintendent John Conwell retired in 2021, after nearly a quarter-century with the district.

Gibson said he hopes they can find someone who will stick around for many years to come.

“But the thing that I keep kind of reminding myself of — and it's just kind of, I think, an unfortunate reality — is that when you look across the nation, superintendents only stick around for two to four years, it seems like for various different reasons, so it's a very tough position to fill,” he said.

The job posting closes Jan. 9. Gibson said they hope to choose top candidates by Jan. 16. The school board will hold virtual interviews for those top applicants and may invite them to visit the island before making a final decision.