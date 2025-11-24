Pick a tag, buy a gift: Unalaska school district starts a new holiday tradition

The Unalaska City School District launched its first Giving Tree Project this month, aiming to bring extra holiday cheer to families on the island.

Here’s how the Giving Tree Project works: Residents go to Safeway and pick a tag from the tree near the checkout. Then they buy a gift, attach the tag and drop it off at Eagles View Elementary or Unalaska High School by Dec. 10.

Tyra Blackmon, a special education aide at the elementary school, is leading the project.

“I wanted the children of the community to feel supported and seen by other members of the community,” Blackmon said, “and just bring joy to the families in the community.”

Teachers and staff selected the participating families. Each tag lists a child's age, grade and wish list, but the program is otherwise anonymous. Donors won’t know who they’re buying the gifts for, and the families won’t know who bought the gifts.

When it comes to shopping, Blackmon has one request: Stick to what’s on the tag.

“We want the kids to have the joy of opening up something,” she said. “And kids usually aren’t joyful about opening up a gift card.”

Blackmon is hoping for 30 to 40 returned tags this year.

“It's a little scary because this is the first time they’ve had this in the community,” she said. “But I’m hoping to bring the community together more to shine light on everyone in the community, especially the kids, because this is what this is about.”