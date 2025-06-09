Nikolski School’s reopening year was ‘incredibly successful’, superintendent says

The Nikolski School on Umnak Island wrapped up its first school year on May 23, following a 15-year closure starting in 2009 due to low student enrollment .

Superintendent Mike Hanley called the inaugural year “incredibly successful.”

“Our kids made a great transition from a homeschool model to a model that required a bit more consistency and discipline,” he said.

Lynette Hull taught all ages in the one-room schoolhouse and renewed her contract for another year. She said the community welcomed her and praised her students’ positive attitudes.

Hull described the students as having “eager sincerity, open camaraderie with each other, utter respect for people of all ages and their interest in learning.”

Teacher aide Tatyana Hillhouse will also come back for the new school year.

The school board appointed a new member, Nikolski resident Lorraine DeLeon, on Feb. 13. She will serve until board elections take place in October. DeLeon helped local children with their schoolwork during the years before the school reopened.

“DeLeon has been, and will be a great asset to the school board,” Hanley said.

Ten students will return when the new school year begins Aug. 27.