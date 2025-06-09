© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Nikolski School’s reopening year was ‘incredibly successful’, superintendent says

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published June 9, 2025 at 4:33 PM AKDT
Nikolski teacher Lynette Hull instructs students on their latest assignment, a book report, in September 2024.
1 of 2  — nikolski classroom teacher
Nikolski teacher Lynette Hull instructs students on their latest assignment, a book report, in September 2024.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
Teacher aide Tatyana Hillhouse cuts paper for a student project in September 2024.
2 of 2  — nikolski school teacher
Teacher aide Tatyana Hillhouse cuts paper for a student project in September 2024.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB

The Nikolski School on Umnak Island wrapped up its first school year on May 23, following a 15-year closure starting in 2009 due to low student enrollment.

Superintendent Mike Hanley called the inaugural year “incredibly successful.”

“Our kids made a great transition from a homeschool model to a model that required a bit more consistency and discipline,” he said.

Lynette Hull taught all ages in the one-room schoolhouse and renewed her contract for another year. She said the community welcomed her and praised her students’ positive attitudes.

Hull described the students as having “eager sincerity, open camaraderie with each other, utter respect for people of all ages and their interest in learning.”

Teacher aide Tatyana Hillhouse will also come back for the new school year.

The school board appointed a new member, Nikolski resident Lorraine DeLeon, on Feb. 13. She will serve until board elections take place in October. DeLeon helped local children with their schoolwork during the years before the school reopened.

“DeLeon has been, and will be a great asset to the school board,” Hanley said.

Ten students will return when the new school year begins Aug. 27.
