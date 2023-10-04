Librarian discusses Banned Books Week and impact on students in Unalaska

It’s National Banned Books Week — an event that aims to bring people together in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas. The event was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in libraries, bookstores and schools, according to the Banned Books Week Coalition. This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Read!” and hopes to bring national attention to the harms of censorship.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Irena Adams, librarian for the Unalaska City School District, discusses the most common reasons why books are challenged in schools and the impact of banned books on students.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Oct. 3, 2023.