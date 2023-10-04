© 2023 KUCB
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

Librarian discusses Banned Books Week and impact on students in Unalaska

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published October 4, 2023 at 3:07 PM AKDT
Unalaska City School District's library.
Unalaska City School District's library.

It’s National Banned Books Week — an event that aims to bring people together in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas. The event was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in libraries, bookstores and schools, according to the Banned Books Week Coalition. This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Read!” and hopes to bring national attention to the harms of censorship.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Irena Adams, librarian for the Unalaska City School District, discusses the most common reasons why books are challenged in schools and the impact of banned books on students.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Oct. 3, 2023.

