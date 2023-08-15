Unalaska Library hosts traveling dollar "Bill"

Unalaska recently hosted a visit from “Bill,” a dollar bill who is traveling by mail to visit small, rural libraries in all 50 United States. Unalaska Public Library staff took a series of photos to document Bill’s visit to the library as well as various sightseeing locations around town, including the Holy Ascension Cathedral, Morris Cove, and Memorial Park. Bill also paid a visit to KUCB’s morning show, “AM Unalaska.”

“All 50 2022” is a project dreamed up by Peter

Casenhiser of Rupert, Vermont and initiated in January 2022. After successfully sending a $1 bill through 14 rural libraries in each county in his state in 2021, Casenhiser set his sights on a nationwide journey. According to his website, Casenhiser says the project, “aims to bring awareness of small rural libraries and their value to the communities that they serve” and represents “the spirit of small-town America!”

Casenhiser selected Unalaska as the Alaskan destination for Bill because it fits the description of a small, rural library, and Unalaska is “a diverse community with important U.S. History around Dutch Harbor in WWII.”

Since leaving the Wells Village Library in Wells, Vermont, Bill has visited 24 states. His lengthiest journey has been from Alabama to California, which took six weeks. He is now headed to his next destination, Hunters Public Library, in Stevens County, WA. Safe journeys, Bill!