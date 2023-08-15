© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

Unalaska Library hosts traveling dollar "Bill"

KUCB | By Karen Kresh
Published August 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM AKDT
Unalaska Public Library
Unalaska Public Library staff documented Bill’s visit to the library as well as various sightseeing locations around town, including the Holy Ascension Cathedral, Morris Cove, and Memorial Park.

Unalaska recently hosted a visit from “Bill,” a dollar bill who is traveling by mail to visit small, rural libraries in all 50 United States. Unalaska Public Library staff took a series of photos to document Bill’s visit to the library as well as various sightseeing locations around town, including the Holy Ascension Cathedral, Morris Cove, and Memorial Park. Bill also paid a visit to KUCB’s morning show, “AM Unalaska.”

“All 50 2022” is a project dreamed up by Peter

Katherine McGlashan
Casenhiser of Rupert, Vermont and initiated in January 2022. After successfully sending a $1 bill through 14 rural libraries in each county in his state in 2021, Casenhiser set his sights on a nationwide journey. According to his website, Casenhiser says the project, “aims to bring awareness of small rural libraries and their value to the communities that they serve” and represents “the spirit of small-town America!”

Casenhiser selected Unalaska as the Alaskan destination for Bill because it fits the description of a small, rural library, and Unalaska is “a diverse community with important U.S. History around Dutch Harbor in WWII.”

Since leaving the Wells Village Library in Wells, Vermont, Bill has visited 24 states. His lengthiest journey has been from Alabama to California, which took six weeks. He is now headed to his next destination, Hunters Public Library, in Stevens County, WA. Safe journeys, Bill!

