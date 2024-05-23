Longtime residents open Mexican restaurant in downtown Unalaska

There’s a new option for dining in downtown Unalaska. San Diego Tacos To Go is the island’s newest Mexican restaurant, serving everything from burritos and tacos to seafood, beer, pizza and milkshakes.

It’s a lot to offer, but owners and longtime residents Juan and Laura Joa and their sons feel up to the task. After all, they’ve known Unalaska for more than 30 years.

Juan said his goal is to serve the community delicious food in a comfortable setting, offering them a “little piece of Mexico.”

Andy Lusk / KUCB “I think we have it in our blood, from our traditions through the generations,” Juan said.

Juan also runs an auto shop in town, San Sebastian Juan Auto Service. But food has been his passion for years. He enjoys working with food straight from the grill, like carne asada.

The space that is now San Diego Tacos To Go was purchased by the Joas in 2020. Since then, operations were hampered by a number of logistical issues. After their initial opening in February, the family decided to briefly close up shop and get a few of those issues straightened out.

Laura Joa grew up in a big family with 13 kids. She said she wants the food served at San Diego Tacos To Go to offer a sense of comfort to Unalaska.

“We want to satisfy the community and serve the people in our best way, with our best attitude,” Laura said.

San Diego Tacos To Go is staffed by the family, including Juan and Laura’s sons, Juan Alejandro, Sebastian, Leonardo and Diego. They approach their work from a place of familiarity with the community.

“I’m excited to work and offer delicious food for our hungry customers, to see them smile and give great compliments on how good it tastes,” Juan Alejandro said. “We hope they'll come back for more in the future.”

The restaurant has posted hours from 11:30 to 9 Wednesday through Saturday.