26th annual Camp Qungaayux̂ is starting soon. Here's what parents need to know
26th Annual Camp Qungaayux̂ Fact Sheet
Sunday, 7/30: Orientation at 11 a.m. at UCSD Auditorium
Sunday, 7/30: Fishing at Humpy Cove, buses depart at noon
Monday, 7/31: Classes Begin
Friday, 8/4: Last Day of Classes
Saturday, 8/5: Potluck and Celebration, 1:00 PM
- The pick-up and drop off location is at the Unalaska City High School parking lot (Pool Parking Lot), near the small gym, located at 55 W. Broadway on the Jr. High side of the school (across from the KUCB office).
- Drop off time for transportation to camp is 8:00 AM at the UCSD Pool Parking Lot, last bus leaves at 8:30, anyone arriving after that time will have to transport their youth to the camp site.
- Students are required to come to orientation prepared for fishing on Sunday, July 30th (please bring rubber boots, rain gear and spare clothing). Students who are not prepared will not be able to participate in Fish Day activities and may call parents to be picked up OR parents can drop off appropriate clothing.
- On class days (Monday through Friday) campers will be provided lunch and beverages. Snacks will also be provided throughout the day.
- Camp participants are not to bring electronic games, cell phones, and money with them to camp. The Tribe will not be responsible for lost or stolen personal items.
- No dogs or other pets are allowed at camp at any time.
- Parental participation in classes is welcome and encouraged. Parents will need to check with staff or mentors running the class to make sure there are adequate supplies for the class to participate. There will be a $50 materials fee for any class that parents participate in that uses materials.
- All guests and/or parents must check in with Camp Director, Anfesia Tutiakoff, or a Mentor before entering camp and sign a Liability Waiver. Due to on-going pandemic, camp will be observing additional protection measures to keep the community and campers safe.