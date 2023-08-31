© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Unalaska woman charged with 10 counts of illegal subsistence fishing faces up to $5,000 in fines

KUCB | By Hope McKenney
Published August 31, 2023 at 12:18 PM AKDT
KUCB

An Unalaska resident has been charged with 10 counts of illegal subsistence fishing violations.

Fifty-nine-year-old Juliann Tucker received the citation Wednesday, following a nearly three-month investigation by the Alaska Wildlife Troopers.

Unalaska Wildlife Trooper Jeremy Baum said Tucker fished illegally in Unalaska’s Reese Bay — a popular subsistence area where locals harvest mostly red salmon.

“Ten violations for a subsistence case is significant,” Baum said. “And it's not like a single violation. These violations occurred over the course of that three-month period. It wasn't just one day. It was multiple days.”

The alleged violations include obstructing the mouth of a stream with a gillnet, fishing during a closed period and not being physically present at her net while it was actively being used for fishing. Each of the 10 charges carries a possible penalty of a fine of up to $500 and the potential for lost fishing privileges, but no jail time.

This is the second illegal fishing case at Reese Bay this summer. Earlier this month, a Homer man was charged with four counts of illegal fishing there, for allegedly using commercial gear in the subsistence-only area.

Tucker’s next court hearing is set for late September at the Unalaska Courthouse.

Hope McKenney
