Alex Arduser remembered by friends, coworkers in Unalaska

Family, friends, and coworkers are remembering former Unalaska resident Alex Arduser, who served as the local Alaska Wildlife Trooper for more than four years. Arduser died last month at age 44 while on a solo bird hunting trip near Cordova.

In his obituary , Kate Arduser said her husband drowned during the trip. “After his passing,” she wrote, “it was discovered that Alex had an enlarged heart that contributed to his sudden death.

“Metaphorically speaking though, his family always knew he had a huge heart! He is a lot to let go of and is greatly missed, however, the ferocity and strength of his love remains. His subtle smile and memories of the joy he shared on earth, live on.”

The Alaska State Troopers said they’ve closed their investigation into Arduser’s death and won’t be releasing any additional information.

Arduser had recently retired following a Wildlife Trooper career that took him to Aniak, Cordova, Soldotna, Unalaska, and Bristol Bay.

“Alex served more than 20 years with the Department of Public Safety as an Alaska Wildlife Trooper,” said Troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain in an email. “He was a good friend to many across the department and he will be missed.”

Unalaska Fire Chief Ben Knowles also knew Arduser personally and professionally. In a statement on behalf of the Fire Department, Knowles said Arduser was “involved with a fair majority of our significant cases over the years.”

“Alex was the epitome of what every law enforcement officer should strive to be,” said Knowles. “He simply did his job, and he did it well. There was no ego with Alex, he was so level headed and fair. He was immersed within the community … There was no task or assignment that was out of Alex’s wheel house, he would just simply get whatever that was asked of him done.

“Alex was a good man, a great father, husband and friend. He was a role model to us all in public safety. I am grateful to have had the privilege to work with Alex and thankful for all of the time he gave to this community. His memory will live on eternally in many of the hearts of us here at [the Unalaska Department of] Public Safety.”

Arduser also worked closely with the local staff for the state Department of Fish and Game.

“The Alaska Department of Fish and Game Dutch Harbor Office offers our deepest condolences to the Arduser family,” said the office in a statement. “In the years that Alex served as our local Alaska Wildlife Trooper, he showed us his constant professionalism and a willingness to assist whenever called upon.

“Alex brought with him to Unalaska many years of experience and knowledge gained from his enforcement work across the state of Alaska. He was a passionate protector of the fish and game that were so important to him, and all of us. Alex was both a colleague and friend to many; we will most remember him for his quiet kindness.”

Kate Arduser said friends and family celebrated her husband’s life with a church service in Cordova last month. They also held a large reception that included serving the 41 ducks he harvested before he died.

She said Arduser was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, and trapping, and she remembered him as a devoted husband and father to their two daughters.