Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio.

Troopers investigate death of former Alaska Wildlife Trooper Alex Arduser

KUCB | By Rhonda McBride / KNBA,
Laura Kraegel
Published April 27, 2023 at 2:06 PM AKDT
Alex Arduser.jpg
Laura Kraegel
/
KUCB
Alex Arduser, photographed in Unalaska in 2018.

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the death of retired Wildlife Trooper Alex Arduser, who spent several years living and working in Unalaska.

Troopers say a pilot dropped off Arduser near Cordova for a remote bird hunting trip, and the two agreed to meet Tuesday on a sandbar on Egg Island, but Arduser didn’t show up at the appointed time.

Tim DeSpain, a spokesperson for the Troopers, said the pilot spotted Arduser’s body a short time later, about two and a half miles from the sandbar, partially submerged.

Troopers have recovered Arduser’s body and sent it to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, to learn more about the time of his death and whether injuries were involved.

Originally from Anchorage, Arduser, 44, was living in Cordova with his family.

He retired from the Troopers last August, after serving in the department for two decades. He worked in Aniak, Cordova, Soldotna, and Unalaska, and he took part in commercial and sport fishing enforcement in Bristol Bay.

Arduser moved to Unalaska in 2018 and spent more than four years on the island. In an interview with KUCB, he said he took Unalaska's Wildlife Trooper job in search of a “new adventure” with his wife, Kate, and their two children.

Regional ALASKA STATE TROOPERSALASKA WILDLIFE TROOPERS
Rhonda McBride / KNBA
See stories by Rhonda McBride / KNBA
Laura Kraegel
Laura Kraegel reported for KUCB from 2016 until 2020. She was KUCB's news director starting in 2019. We are proud to have her back in the spring of 2023 filling in as an interim reporter for KUCB.
See stories by Laura Kraegel
