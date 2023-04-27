Troopers investigate death of former Alaska Wildlife Trooper Alex Arduser

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the death of retired Wildlife Trooper Alex Arduser, who spent several years living and working in Unalaska.

Troopers say a pilot dropped off Arduser near Cordova for a remote bird hunting trip, and the two agreed to meet Tuesday on a sandbar on Egg Island, but Arduser didn’t show up at the appointed time.

Tim DeSpain, a spokesperson for the Troopers, said the pilot spotted Arduser’s body a short time later, about two and a half miles from the sandbar, partially submerged.

Troopers have recovered Arduser’s body and sent it to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, to learn more about the time of his death and whether injuries were involved.

Originally from Anchorage, Arduser, 44, was living in Cordova with his family.

He retired from the Troopers last August, after serving in the department for two decades. He worked in Aniak, Cordova, Soldotna, and Unalaska, and he took part in commercial and sport fishing enforcement in Bristol Bay.

Arduser moved to Unalaska in 2018 and spent more than four years on the island. In an interview with KUCB, he said he took Unalaska's Wildlife Trooper job in search of a “new adventure” with his wife, Kate, and their two children.