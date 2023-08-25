‘Our culture comes with who we are:’ 26th annual Camp Qungaayux̂ immerses Unalaska youth in Unangax̂ culture

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska held their 26th annual Camp Qungaayux̂ earlier this month. The weeklong camp brought nearly 80 kids from across the region to Unalaska's Humpy Cove for a celebration of Unangax̂ tradition.

Over the week, students learned about Unangax̂ values and practices while attending more than 15 classes covering subjects like language, skin sewing, dance and subsistence fishing.

“It is so important for us to be able to share our culture with others to understand that we have been here for a very long time and will continue to be here, and that our culture comes with who we are,” said Anfesia Tutiakoff, camp coordinator and culture director at the tribe. “Unfortunately, we have this historical trauma that has happened to us over the last 200-300 years, [and] we’re losing aspects of our culture. And being able to bring that back not only for ourselves, but for others, is a gift.”

