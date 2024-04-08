Search Query
Silver Bay Seafoods
Industry
Silver Bay to operate Peter Pan’s Dillingham and Port Moller facilities through salmon season
Theo Greenly
The move is part of a larger restructuring for Silver Bay to take over Peter Pan’s processing and support facilities later this year, which could include the Peter Pan plant in King Cove.