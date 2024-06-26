© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Representatives from Murkowski and Sullivan offices visit Eastern Aleutians

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published June 26, 2024 at 6:19 PM AKDT
Sand Point Robert E. Galovin Small Boat Harbor June 2024
Theo Greenly
/
KSDP
Representatives from Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan’s offices arrived in the Aleutians Monday, their first stop on a multi-city tour around the region. Their first stop was in Sand Point, whose Robert E. Galovin Small Boat Harbor is pictured above.

Representatives from Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan’s offices arrived in Sand Point Monday, their first stop on a multi-city tour around the region. The trip, which will include stops in King Cove and False Pass, comes ahead of a strategic plan the senators are expected to present to the Secretary of Commerce this summer.

Matthew Robinson, a legislative assistant with Murkowski’s office, and Sullivan policy advisor Carina Nichols, are meeting with community leaders, fishermen, and community members to hear about the impacts of Alaska’s fishing industry on locals.

Coastal communities along the peninsula have been hard hit in recent years; fish numbers and prices have been low, putting the squeeze on local budgets and households.

The congressional representatives are also traveling with Abby Fredrick from Silver Bay Seafoods, and they plan to fly to King Cove Monday evening, where the community is dealing with the closure of Peter Pan, the town’s only seafood processor.

King Cove has recently implemented several state-of-the-art infrastructure projects, including a hydroelectric power plant capable of supporting the large processing facility.

The group plans to fly to False Pass Tuesday, where Silver Bay recently took over the Trident plant, before ending their tour in Bristol Bay.

Sens. Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski are expected to present a strategic plan to the Secretary of Commerce sometime later this summer.
ALEUTIANS EAST BOROUGH LISA MURKOWSKI DAN SULLIVAN Silver Bay Seafoods
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
