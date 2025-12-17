Unalaska celebrates Raiders girls volleyball for second 2A state championship

The City of Unalaska honored the Unalaska girls volleyball team at its city council meeting last night, a week after the girls paraded through town on top of firetrucks to celebrate their second year in a row as 2A state champions.

The Raiders swept Su-Valley at Dimond High School on Dec. 7 to claim their second consecutive 2A title.

Unalaska entered the tournament without a loss and continued its dominant run through the championship match, closing out the season undefeated.

Back home in Unalaska, the team received a champion’s welcome. Fire trucks led a celebratory parade through town as players climbed atop the vehicles with help from Fire Chief Ben Knowles and Captains Arianna Morales and David Gibson. Dozens of community members turned out to show their support.

Senior outside hitter Vaiula Leaoa was among the team’s key contributors throughout the tournament. After the championship win, Leaoa announced she has committed to play volleyball at the University of Alaska Anchorage after graduating this spring. She has previously said staying close to home was a major factor in her decision after moving to Alaska from American Samoa.

“I’m feeling very great today,” Leaoa said during the celebration.

High school student Matilda Reed said the community turnout reflected the pride many residents feel for the team.

“I think it’s really nice — the girls get to be celebrated and get on the fire truck,” Reed said. “They did a really good job two years in a row. Can you believe that?”

The parade ended at the Norwegian Rat Saloon, where they received a champion's greeting of applause and cheers.

The championship caps a perfect season for the Raiders and gives Unalaska back-to-back 2A volleyball state titles.