Unalaska clinic officials explain changes in new urgent care visits

The Iliuliuk Family and Health Services clinic updated its billing system for urgent care visits earlier this month. The change could mean increases in care rates for some patients, depending on their insurance providers and plans.

After years of running in the red from providing emergency care without equivalent reimbursement, the new system could help the clinic regain some financial stability.

Until recently, the clinic has billed all visits as primary care, including urgent and emergency care treatment. That’s because the clinic is classified as a Federally Qualified Health Center, meaning the organization is given federal funds to provide primary care to the community and can’t charge for emergency services, even though staff provide that level of care.

According to Chief Operating Officer and nurse practitioner Christy Fassbender, while the clinic still can’t bill for emergency care, staff discovered that they are able to bill certain treatment at a higher rate than primary care — as urgent care.

She said the clinic won’t be changing hours or the type of care offered, but simply adjusting the codes used for billing for some visits.

Patients can still walk in and book same-day appointments without being seen for an urgent care visit.

In this week’s episode of Island Interviews, KUCB’s Maggie Nelson sat down with Fassbender to hear more about the changes, why the clinic is implementing the new billing system and how that could affect patients.