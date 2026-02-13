City of Unalaska seeks input on local infrastructure for comprehensive plan

The City of Unalaska is updating its comprehensive plan and is looking for community input on municipal programming and infrastructure.

Cameron Dean, director of planning for the city, said the plan sets out goals for future projects covering everything from transportation and housing to city programs and services. The last comprehensive plan was adopted in 2011.

To gather community input for the update, the city is hosting a Futures Conference Feb. 17-20 with workshops and focus group meetings. Two public workshops are scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m., one on Tuesday and another on Friday.

For this episode of Island Interviews, KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Dean to learn more about the comprehensive plan and how residents can participate.