Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Government
Island Interviews

City of Unalaska seeks input on local infrastructure for comprehensive plan

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published February 13, 2026 at 10:51 AM AKST
City of Unalaska

The City of Unalaska is updating its comprehensive plan and is looking for community input on municipal programming and infrastructure.

Cameron Dean, director of planning for the city, said the plan sets out goals for future projects covering everything from transportation and housing to city programs and services. The last comprehensive plan was adopted in 2011.

To gather community input for the update, the city is hosting a Futures Conference Feb. 17-20 with workshops and focus group meetings. Two public workshops are scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m., one on Tuesday and another on Friday.

For this episode of Island Interviews, KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Dean to learn more about the comprehensive plan and how residents can participate.

For more information, visit unalaska.gov or call the Planning Department at (907) 581-3100. The final plan is expected to be adopted in winter 2026.

Island Interviews City of Unalaska
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
