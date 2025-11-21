Unalaska seeks resident input on 10-year vision

“What do you want the community to look like?” That’s the question behind Unalaska’s new comprehensive plan . The city’s last plan was adopted in 2011.

The update includes a transit study exploring potential bus service, with a survey available now for resident input. The plan will also guide zoning policies that determine what residents can build on their property and what businesses can operate in different areas.

For this episode of “Island Interviews,” KUCB’s Carlos Tayag sat down with Unalaska’s Director of Planning Cameron Dean to discuss how residents can get involved in the comprehensive plan, what a bus system might look like in Unalaska and how the city’s policies affect housing and businesses.