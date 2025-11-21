© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Island Interviews

Unalaska seeks resident input on 10-year vision

By Carlos Tayag
Published November 21, 2025 at 5:09 PM AKST

“What do you want the community to look like?” That’s the question behind Unalaska’s new comprehensive plan. The city’s last plan was adopted in 2011.

The update includes a transit study exploring potential bus service, with a survey available now for resident input. The plan will also guide zoning policies that determine what residents can build on their property and what businesses can operate in different areas.

For this episode of “Island Interviews,” KUCB’s Carlos Tayag sat down with Unalaska’s Director of Planning Cameron Dean to discuss how residents can get involved in the comprehensive plan, what a bus system might look like in Unalaska and how the city’s policies affect housing and businesses.

Tags
Island Interviews City of UnalaskaCOMPREHENSIVE PLANPLANNING DEPARTMENT
Carlos Tayag
Carlos is an avid music enthusiast and writer hailing from south Seattle. He has enjoyed living in Unalaska since 2013. Tayag started at KUCB as a volunteer DJ and board member, he is now a Producer for the station.
Carlos Tayag
