Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
‘Felt like a unicorn was going to walk out of the valley’ Qawalangin liaison documents research trip to Attu

By Kanesia McGlashan-Price
Published November 25, 2024 at 2:28 PM AKST
1 of 3  — tutiakoff attu
Photo courtesy of Wolfang Matilda Tutiakoff
2 of 3  — Tutiakoff attu 3
Photo courtesy of Wolfang Matilda Tutiakoff
3 of 3  — Tutiakoff attu 2
Photo courtesy of Wolfang Matilda Tutiakoff

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration sent researchers to Attu Island to document World War II artifacts in July. Wolfang Matilda Tutiakoff, tribal cultural liaison for the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska, joined the 11-day expedition. They captured the journey through vlogs, bringing an Unangan perspective.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Tutiakoff shared with KUCB's Kanesia McGlashan-Price what researchers discovered underwater and their personal journey during the expedition. They also highlighted the cultural and emotional significance of reclaiming Attu Island.

Kanesia McGlashan-Price
An Unangax̂ multimedia creator from Iluulux̂ [Unalaska], Kanesia is working to amplify the voices of Unangam Tanangin [Aleutian Chain] through web, audio and visual storytelling. <br/>
