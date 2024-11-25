‘Felt like a unicorn was going to walk out of the valley’ Qawalangin liaison documents research trip to Attu

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration sent researchers to Attu Island to document World War II artifacts in July. Wolfang Matilda Tutiakoff, tribal cultural liaison for the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska, joined the 11-day expedition . They captured the journey through vlogs, bringing an Unangan perspective.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Tutiakoff shared with KUCB's Kanesia McGlashan-Price what researchers discovered underwater and their personal journey during the expedition. They also highlighted the cultural and emotional significance of reclaiming Attu Island.