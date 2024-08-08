Author Charles Vaught guides readers through the highs and lows of fishing the Bering Sea

Northern Jaeger: A Commercial Fisherman’s Memoir is available on Amazon and the website for St. Charlie's Press.

The F/V Northern Jaeger is a 336-foot American Seafoods factory trawler that makes regular stops in Dutch Harbor. Charles Vaught worked on the ship during "A" season in 2000 and recently published a book about his experience.

Vaught’s book, Northern Jaeger: A Commercial Fisherman’s Memoir, walks readers through the ins and outs of the Alaska fishing industry and tries to answer the question, “Where does your food come from?”

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Vaught details his writing process, camaraderie and language barriers at sea, and a brief bit of yellowfin-pummeling he'll never forget.

Northern Jaeger: A Commercial Fisherman’s Memoir is available on Amazon and the website for St. Charlie's Press.