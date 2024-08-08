© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Island Interviews

Author Charles Vaught guides readers through the highs and lows of fishing the Bering Sea

By Andy Lusk
Published August 8, 2024 at 1:29 PM AKDT
Vaught’s book walks readers through the ins and outs of the Alaska fishing industry.
Courtesy of Charles Vaught
Vaught’s book walks readers through the ins and outs of the Alaska fishing industry.
Northern Jaeger: A Commercial Fisherman’s Memoir is available on Amazon and the website for St. Charlie's Press.
Northern Jaeger: A Commercial Fisherman’s Memoir is available on Amazon and the website for St. Charlie's Press.

The F/V Northern Jaeger is a 336-foot American Seafoods factory trawler that makes regular stops in Dutch Harbor. Charles Vaught worked on the ship during "A" season in 2000 and recently published a book about his experience.

Vaught’s book, Northern Jaeger: A Commercial Fisherman’s Memoir, walks readers through the ins and outs of the Alaska fishing industry and tries to answer the question, “Where does your food come from?”

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Vaught details his writing process, camaraderie and language barriers at sea, and a brief bit of yellowfin-pummeling he'll never forget.

Northern Jaeger: A Commercial Fisherman’s Memoir is available on Amazon and the website for St. Charlie's Press.

Tags
Island Interviews fishBering SeaAuthor
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
Related Content
Load More