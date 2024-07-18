Locals invited to take part in archeological excavation in July

The Museum of the Aleutians is holding its annual community archeology event on Saturdays in July. Archeologist Roberta Gordaoff will lead the Udax̂tan excavation site located near the Spit docks with the help of other archaeologists, like intern Taytum Robinson and community members who stop by.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Museum Director Virginia Hatfield discusses the Udax̂tan dig site and what they hope to accomplish during this year’s excavation. We’ll also hear from Robinson about what she has already found in the dig site and from Gordaoff about the connection between Unalaska and Norway.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on July 18, 2024.