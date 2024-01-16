Unalaska Public Library expands online services

Unalaskans can stay up to date with the latest books, magazines — and now, movies and TV shows — all for free with a library card. The Unalaska Public Library recently added a new online streaming platform to its services, giving cardholders access to all kinds of new media.

On this episode of "Island Interviews," Librarian Karen Kresh discusses online services like Kanopy and Libby provided by the Unalaska Public Library.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Jan. 09, 2023.