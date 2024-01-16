© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Arts & Culture
Island Interviews

Unalaska Public Library expands online services

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published January 16, 2024 at 10:39 AM AKST
KUCB

Unalaskans can stay up to date with the latest books, magazines — and now, movies and TV shows — all for free with a library card. The Unalaska Public Library recently added a new online streaming platform to its services, giving cardholders access to all kinds of new media.

On this episode of "Island Interviews," Librarian Karen Kresh discusses online services like Kanopy and Libby provided by the Unalaska Public Library.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Jan. 09, 2023.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
