Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Health
Checkup from the Neck up

“Checkup from the Neck up” Episode 4: Domestic Violence Awareness

By Lauren Adams
Published October 14, 2025 at 12:32 PM AKDT
USAFV’s crisis line is available 24/7 by calling (907) 581-1500 or by texting (907) 359-1500 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
USAFV's crisis line is available 24/7 by calling (907) 581-1500 or by texting (907) 359-1500 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In this month’s episode of “Checkup from the Neck Up,” USAFV Executive Director M. Lynn Crane provides important information on domestic violence and local resources.

If you'd like additional information on the topics discussed in this episode of "Checkup from the Neck Up," here are some key resources:

Lauren Adams
Lauren is a longtime resident of Unalaska. She started her time at UCB working in television production for Channel 8 in 2002. Lauren was promoted to station manager in 2006, and enjoys working with an excellent staff and board to provide public radio and television programming to the community of Unalaska.
