“Checkup from the Neck up” Episode 4: Domestic Violence Awareness
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In this month’s episode of “Checkup from the Neck Up,” USAFV Executive Director M. Lynn Crane provides important information on domestic violence and local resources.
If you'd like additional information on the topics discussed in this episode of "Checkup from the Neck Up," here are some key resources:
- If you or someone you're worried about is in immediate danger, please call the police at 911, or at 907-581-1233.
- You can call the USAFV crisis line anytime at 907-581-1500 or text 907-359-1500 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
- The Alaska Court System offers an online protective order wizard that can help as well.