Last Monday of each month after the noon newscast

“Checkup from the Neck up” is a monthly radio program that dives into mental health and its impact on the region in hopes of building a healthier and more supportive community. Local experts and community members explore everything from anxiety and depression to stigmas and regional resources through open conversations and practical advice. The series is produced by KUCB in cooperation with Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence, or USAFV, and the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association, or APIA.