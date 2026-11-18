Alaska had nearly a quarter of the country’s live whale entanglements last year, according to an annual report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The NOAA Fisheries report documented 76 entangled large whales along U.S. coasts in 2025, and none of them were reported in the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean whales in the region didn’t get tangled.

Sadie Wright, NOAA’s large whale entanglement response coordinator in Alaska, wrote in an email that reports from the Aleutian region are fairly uncommon. The region is very remote, and she said there may just be fewer people out on the water to see an entangled whale. That’s crucial, because the program depends on people spotting them.

Wright said more reports come from places with lots of people on the water, such as whale-watching and tour operators, commercial and sport fishermen and other boaters. The report said many confirmed cases in the state were in Southeast Alaska.

The last reported whale entanglement in Unalaska was in 2024 when boaters were warned about an entangled whale in Nateekin Bay. Earlier that year, NOAA responders from Juneau and Maui flew out and worked with state biologists to free a young humpback . It was tangled in what they suspected was fishing gear in Iliuliuk Bay.

Nationwide, about 46% of last year’s cases involved commercial or recreational fishing gear.

NOAA Fisheries said anyone who sees an entangled whale in Alaska should call the 24-hour Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding and Entanglement Network hotline at 877-925-7773 or reach the Coast Guard on VHF Channel 16. Officials also warn people not to try to free a whale themselves and to keep their distance, as entangled whales can be unpredictable and dangerous.