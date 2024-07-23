Boaters urged to watch out for entangled whale near Unalaska

The entangled humpback whale in Nateekin Bay has moved outside of the surrounding Unalaska Bay and is trailing a buoy. Local responders are asking boaters to keep an eye out for it. If they see the whale, stay a safe distance away of at least 100 yards.

Asia Beder, a management biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Dutch Harbor, said the whale was last spotted Monday afternoon trailing a faded orange bullet-shaped buoy about one foot long and 4.5 inches wide, along with an unknown length of loose line. She said the humpback also looked to be in good condition.

If mariners see the entangled whale, Beder said they should contact the Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Network’s hotline at 1-877-925-7773, especially if it returns to Unalaska Bay.

This is the second reported whale entanglement in Unalaska this year. In April, officials with the stranding network detangled a humpback whale in Iliuliuk Bay.