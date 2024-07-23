© 2024 KUCB
Boaters urged to watch out for entangled whale near Unalaska

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published July 23, 2024 at 4:09 PM AKDT
The entangled humpback whale in Nateekin Bay has moved outside of the surrounding Unalaska Bay and is trailing a buoy. Local responders are asking boaters to keep an eye out for it. If they see the whale, stay a safe distance away of at least 100 yards.

Asia Beder, a management biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Dutch Harbor, said the whale was last spotted Monday afternoon trailing a faded orange bullet-shaped buoy about one foot long and 4.5 inches wide, along with an unknown length of loose line. She said the humpback also looked to be in good condition.

If mariners see the entangled whale, Beder said they should contact the Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Network’s hotline at 1-877-925-7773, especially if it returns to Unalaska Bay.

This is the second reported whale entanglement in Unalaska this year. In April, officials with the stranding network detangled a humpback whale in Iliuliuk Bay.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
