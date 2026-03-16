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Atka volcano raises alerts as seismic activity and volcanic gases increase

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published March 16, 2026 at 4:05 PM AKDT
Korovin Volcano, the most historically active vent in the Atka volcanic complex, on Aug. 28, 2025.
Photo courtesy of Hannah Dietterich with AVO/USGS
Korovin Volcano, the most historically active vent in the Atka volcanic complex, on Aug. 28, 2025.

A volcano on Atka Island in the Aleutians has been showing increasing signs of unrest over the past two weeks, and scientists say the uptick in activity is significant enough to warrant a closer watch.

The Atka volcano complex, a cluster of volcanoes sitting about 10 miles north of the community of Atka, has seen a rise in small earthquakes and tremors since March 8, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory. Then, on March 14, things got noticeably more active.

Scientists saw a substantial increase in seismic activity from 4:20 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., enough to prompt the observatory to raise the aviation color code to Yellow and alert level to Advisory.

As of March 16, the shaking hasn’t stopped. Weak to moderate tremor continues, and satellite imagery is picking up elevated levels of sulfur dioxide gas and elevated surface temperatures at the Atka volcano complex.

The volcano most likely to see action is Korovin — the most historically active vent within the complex and home to a small, roiling crater lake. It last erupted on Oct. 29, 2025, when a brief explosion prompted a short-lived advisory before scientists determined things had quieted down and lowered the alert back to normal a week later.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory has noted that explosive events at Korovin can occur without significant warning signs and that any resulting ash clouds tend to be small and dissipate quickly. The volcano has erupted multiple times over the past two centuries, and a 1998 eruption sent an ash plume as high as 35,000 feet above sea level.

For now, scientists are watching the Atka volcano complex closely and waiting to see what happens next.
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Science & Environment alaska volcano observatoryAtkavolcanoAVO
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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