Local responders monitoring entangled whale in Nateekin Bay

There’s an entangled humpback whale in Nateekin Bay, and local responders are asking boaters to keep their distance.

Asia Beder, a management biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Dutch Harbor, said reports of the entangled whale started coming in Sunday evening and a local response team has been keeping an eye on the whale since.

Beder said experts with the Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Network are collecting imagery to assess the entanglement before making an action plan.

“Especially with the fog, the main priority is to make sure that everyone stays safe and doesn't become part of the entanglement,” she said.

This is the second whale entanglement in Unalaska this year. Officials with the stranding network detangled a humpback whale in Iliuliuk Bay in April.

Entangled whales can survive for a long time, depending on their health and the severity of the tangle.

Beder said this humpback appears to be in good condition and is able to breathe regularly. It could untangle itself, if not, experts may need to intervene, she said.

“We expect it was probably a new entanglement,” she said. “So we definitely have time on our hands to gather more information and come up with a plan.”

In the meantime, Beder advises vessels to stay at least 100 yards from the whale and not to take matters into their own hands. The whale was reportedly agitated Sunday, which can be even more dangerous for the whale and anyone around.

“It seems like the whale is able to move somewhat but it's staying in the Nateekin Bay area,” said Beder. “We're just asking vessels that if they're in that area, to be cautious and keep their distance.”

If you have information about the entangled whale, contact the Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Network’s 24/7 hotline, at 1-877-925-7773.