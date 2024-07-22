© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Local responders monitoring entangled whale in Nateekin Bay

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published July 22, 2024 at 2:20 PM AKDT
Nateekin Bay is tucked into the southwest side of Unalaska Bay.
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB
Nateekin Bay is tucked into the southwest side of Unalaska Bay.

There’s an entangled humpback whale in Nateekin Bay, and local responders are asking boaters to keep their distance.

Asia Beder, a management biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Dutch Harbor, said reports of the entangled whale started coming in Sunday evening and a local response team has been keeping an eye on the whale since.

Beder said experts with the Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Network are collecting imagery to assess the entanglement before making an action plan.

“Especially with the fog, the main priority is to make sure that everyone stays safe and doesn't become part of the entanglement,” she said.

This is the second whale entanglement in Unalaska this year. Officials with the stranding network detangled a humpback whale in Iliuliuk Bay in April.

Entangled whales can survive for a long time, depending on their health and the severity of the tangle.

Beder said this humpback appears to be in good condition and is able to breathe regularly. It could untangle itself, if not, experts may need to intervene, she said.

“We expect it was probably a new entanglement,” she said. “So we definitely have time on our hands to gather more information and come up with a plan.”

In the meantime, Beder advises vessels to stay at least 100 yards from the whale and not to take matters into their own hands. The whale was reportedly agitated Sunday, which can be even more dangerous for the whale and anyone around.

“It seems like the whale is able to move somewhat but it's staying in the Nateekin Bay area,” said Beder. “We're just asking vessels that if they're in that area, to be cautious and keep their distance.”

If you have information about the entangled whale, contact the Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Network’s 24/7 hotline, at 1-877-925-7773.
Tags
Science & Environment humpback whaleWHALESALASKA DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAMEnoaaNATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATIONNateekin BayMARINE MAMMAL STRANDING NETWORK
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More