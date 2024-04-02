© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

NOAA responds to entangled whale in Unalaska’s Iliuliuk Bay

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published April 2, 2024 at 5:28 PM AKDT
NOAA is partnering with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to get underwater footage of the entangled whale in Iliuliuk Bay.
NOAA is partnering with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to get underwater footage of the entangled whale in Iliuliuk Bay.

The Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Network is working with local responders to gather images and information to coordinate helping an entangled humpback in Unalaska’s Iliuliuk Bay.

“They'll be using a GoPro pole cam to get some underwater footage of the entanglement so that we can get some more intel on how bad the entanglement might be,” said National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration spokesperson Julie Fair.

The whale was first reported Monday evening, Fair said. However, she said as of Tuesday afternoon, NOAA officials still weren’t certain what type of gear the whale was stuck in.

The entanglement goes through the mouth and includes the tail, so it appears that the whale is hogtied,” Fair said.

NOAA is partnering with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to get underwater footage of the whale Tuesday afternoon, she said. From there, NOAA will plan its response.

Despite the entanglement, the whale seems to be doing okay.

“We can see that it is able to surface to breathe regularly,” Fair said. “And it appears to be in good condition, though. We are pretty confident that it will be okay until we can get some more information on how severe the entanglement is and plan a response.”

According to Fair, whales are known to survive entanglements for long periods.

In the meantime, she said they’re asking locals to give the whale some space.

“Entangled whales can be very unpredictable and dangerous so we are asking the public, for their own safety and for the safety of the whale, that they could please stay at least 100 yards from the whale,” Fair said. “And if they have additional information about the whale to please contact the Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Network.”

The network can be reached on its 24/7 hotline at 1-877-925-7773.
Tags
Science & Environment humpback whaleNATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATIONnoaa fisheriesMARINE MAMMAL STRANDING NETWORKILIULIUK BAY
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Related Content
Load More