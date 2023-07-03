McLees Lake weir meets escapement goal, opening fishing just in time for July Fourth

McLees Lake has reached its salmon escapement goal, which means subsistence fishing regulations in Reese Bay will be lifted.

More than 10,700 sockeye salmon passed through the McLees Lake weir as of Sunday, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game .

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on July 4, fishing will be open up to the McLees Lake stream output between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. All harvesters must have a permit to fish in the area.

This year’s escapement goal of 10,000 sockeye salmon was met just in time for the Fourth of July holiday, and about three weeks earlier than last year. That’s also following 2020’s record low sockeye count .