Almost three years after King Cove’s seafood processing plant shut down , the city will get some financial relief.

Alaska-based processor Silver Bay Seafoods recently announced it had acquired the shuttered plant’s fuel farm.

Gary Hennigh is the King Cove city administrator. He said without the Peter Pan plant, which closed in 2024 , the community of about 400 is missing out on local tax revenue from fish, fuel sales, and goods from the Peter Pan store.

“We're finishing out the third year of about 60 to 70% of our general fund revenue simply not being there,” he said. “We're just sort of struggling to get along.”

Hennigh said the fuel farm, which supplies fishing vessels in the area, can hold 600,000 to 700,000 gallons.

“Just getting the fuel farm back up and running is not going to be a big fix, but it's going to be a big step in the right direction,” he said.

In a good year, Peter Pan’s fuel sales could generate up to $300,000 in local sales tax revenue, Hennigh said. But he and King Cove city leadership want to see production return to the processing plant.

“We hope that our future is going to be more than just being a tank farm,” he said.

Silver Bay Seafoods also runs a marine supply store in King Cove and says it’s working to expand fleet support services next year to include storage, vessel repairs, and other assistance.

In an email to KUCB, a Silver Bay Seafoods representative said it’s not currently looking to take over the shuttered processing plant, but the company is “looking at every opportunity to better serve the fleet and support economic activity in the community of King Cove.”