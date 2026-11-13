Unalaska flights continue despite nationwide FAA halt

Flights in and out of Unalaska’s Tom Madsen Airport continued Friday despite the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide order to ground flights because of an air traffic control communication issue .

Sharon Clark, Kodiak/Aleutian superintendent with the Alaska Department of Transportation, said flights in Alaska were not affected but did not have further detail on why.

Aleutian Airways and Grant Aviation both confirmed Unalaska flights were operating as usual under sunny skies. In an email to KUCB, Aleutian Airways also said it had no further information on why.