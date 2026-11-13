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Unalaska flights continue despite nationwide FAA halt

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published November 13, 2026 at 3:05 PM AKST
Flights in and out of Unalaska's Tom Madsen Airport continued Friday despite a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration order grounding flights.
Photo courtesy of Ellis Berry
Flights in and out of Unalaska's Tom Madsen Airport continued Friday despite a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration order grounding flights.

Flights in and out of Unalaska’s Tom Madsen Airport continued Friday despite the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide order to ground flights because of an air traffic control communication issue.

Sharon Clark, Kodiak/Aleutian superintendent with the Alaska Department of Transportation, said flights in Alaska were not affected but did not have further detail on why.

Aleutian Airways and Grant Aviation both confirmed Unalaska flights were operating as usual under sunny skies. In an email to KUCB, Aleutian Airways also said it had no further information on why.
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Regional AIRPORTunalaska airporttom madsen airportDOTDEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATIONAleutian AirwaysGRANT AVIATION
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia is from Denver. She's reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, and her work has aired on NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a master's degree in environmental science and natural resource journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in documentary studies from the Salt Institute and a bachelor's degree in studio arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. Between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado, for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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