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Meet KUCB’s new reporter Katie Reuther

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published August 7, 2026 at 11:30 AM AKDT
Katie Reuther arrived in Unalaska on July 14.
Katie Reuther
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KUCB
Katie Reuther arrived in Unalaska on July 14.

KUCB has a new voice on the air.

Katie Reuther joined the station in July as a reporter covering the Aleutians. She previously worked as an independent podcast producer in Vermont.

Reuther is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms. She contributes regional reporting to KUCB, KSDP and Alaska Public Media.

KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Reuther to talk about her move to Unalaska and what she hopes to accomplish during her time here.
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Regional RadioKUCBReport for America
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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