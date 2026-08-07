Meet KUCB’s new reporter Katie Reuther

KUCB has a new voice on the air.

Katie Reuther joined the station in July as a reporter covering the Aleutians. She previously worked as an independent podcast producer in Vermont.

Reuther is a corps member with Report for America , a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms. She contributes regional reporting to KUCB, KSDP and Alaska Public Media.

KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Reuther to talk about her move to Unalaska and what she hopes to accomplish during her time here.