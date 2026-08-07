The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.
Meet KUCB’s new reporter Katie Reuther
KUCB has a new voice on the air.
Katie Reuther joined the station in July as a reporter covering the Aleutians. She previously worked as an independent podcast producer in Vermont.
Reuther is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms. She contributes regional reporting to KUCB, KSDP and Alaska Public Media.
KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Reuther to talk about her move to Unalaska and what she hopes to accomplish during her time here.