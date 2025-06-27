KUCB’s Andy Lusk says goodbye to Unalaska, reflects on reporting in the Aleutians

Reporter Andy Lusk left KUCB June 17 after nearly two years of bringing news and good vibes to Unalaska.

Lusk joined KUCB in the summer of 2023 with Report for America, an organization that places emerging journalists in newsrooms across the country. He quickly became a familiar voice through his news coverage and while co-hosting the popular KUCB program “Feel Good Fridays.”

KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Lusk after his final newscast. They discussed his time reporting for the community and what lies ahead for him.