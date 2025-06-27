© 2025 KUCB
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

KUCB’s Andy Lusk says goodbye to Unalaska, reflects on reporting in the Aleutians

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published June 27, 2025 at 1:51 PM AKDT
Reporter Andy Lusk left KUCB June 17 after nearly two years of bringing news and good vibes to Unalaska.

Lusk joined KUCB in the summer of 2023 with Report for America, an organization that places emerging journalists in newsrooms across the country. He quickly became a familiar voice through his news coverage and while co-hosting the popular KUCB program “Feel Good Fridays.”

KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Lusk after his final newscast. They discussed his time reporting for the community and what lies ahead for him.
Arts & Culture KUCBUNALASKA COMMUNITY BROADCASTINGRadioCommunity Radio
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
