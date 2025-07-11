© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
URGENT: House votes to defund public media
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Harry Potter author and her superyacht make a stop in Unalaska

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published July 11, 2025 at 2:43 PM AKDT
The Samsara, owned by J.K. Rowling, anchored next to a reefer vessel in Iliuliuk Bay on July 9. The superyacht was visible from Summer Bay, where anglers were fishing for salmon.
1 of 3  — samsara summer bay fishing cool carrier
The Samsara, owned by J.K. Rowling, anchored next to a reefer vessel in Iliuliuk Bay on July 9. The superyacht was visible from Summer Bay, where anglers were fishing for salmon.
Photo courtesy of Ellis Berry
J.K. Rowling reportedly purchased the $150 million vessel in 2023.
2 of 3  — samsara superyacht
J.K. Rowling reportedly purchased the $150 million vessel in 2023.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
The 290-foot Samsara anchored next to a reefer vessel in Iliuliuk Bay on July 9.
3 of 3  — samsara superyacht cool carriers
The 290-foot Samsara anchored next to a reefer vessel in Iliuliuk Bay on July 9.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB

J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series, visited Unalaska on Wednesday. Her superyacht was anchored in Iliuliuk Bay for most of the day.

The 290-foot Samsara arrived Wednesday morning with two smaller support vessels shuttling to Amaknak Island throughout the day. Rowling stopped in the Museum of the Aleutians while on the island.

Some residents were excited about her visit to Unalaska, and met with her while she was at the museum. Locals also drove out to Summer Bay to get a closer look at her multi-floor superyacht, which has been making its way through Alaska waters in recent days with previous stops in Homer and Kodiak.

Rowling reportedly purchased the $150 million vessel in 2023. It was originally built in the Netherlands in 2015 and is registered in the Cayman Islands.

However, her visit to Unalaska was brief. Rowling’s superyacht left the bay Wednesday night and was heading east as of Thursday morning. Her team did not respond to requests for comment.
Tags
Regional ArtsvesselCultureboatsMOTAMUSEUM OF THE ALEUTIANSAuthor
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content