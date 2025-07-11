Harry Potter author and her superyacht make a stop in Unalaska

J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series, visited Unalaska on Wednesday. Her superyacht was anchored in Iliuliuk Bay for most of the day.

The 290-foot Samsara arrived Wednesday morning with two smaller support vessels shuttling to Amaknak Island throughout the day. Rowling stopped in the Museum of the Aleutians while on the island.

Some residents were excited about her visit to Unalaska, and met with her while she was at the museum. Locals also drove out to Summer Bay to get a closer look at her multi-floor superyacht, which has been making its way through Alaska waters in recent days with previous stops in Homer and Kodiak.

Rowling reportedly purchased the $150 million vessel in 2023. It was originally built in the Netherlands in 2015 and is registered in the Cayman Islands.

However, her visit to Unalaska was brief. Rowling’s superyacht left the bay Wednesday night and was heading east as of Thursday morning. Her team did not respond to requests for comment.