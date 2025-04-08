Unalaska Fire Department puts out Biorka Drive blaze, no injuries reported

The Unalaska Fire Department extinguished a fire in an Ounalashka Corp. warehouse Monday night, with no injuries to anyone involved. The warehouse on Biorka Drive serves as a storage space for the regional Alaska Native corporation and is also home to Marty’s Sari-Sari Store, a popular Filipino-owned convenience shop.

In a Facebook post, store owner Marty Diaz said they will be closed temporarily for repairs.

“We are okay. Just a little shaken for the time being,” Diaz wrote in the post.

Public safety officials responded to reports of smoke coming from the front door of the building around midnight Tuesday. Firefighters arrived shortly afterward and contained the blaze. The fire was declared under control around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a city press release, crews found heavy fire conditions within the first floor convenience store. The fire also extended into the second story of the building.

The Museum of the Aleutians cares for some of the Ounalashka Corp.’s archaeological collections that are housed in the building. Ounalashka Corp. representatives were not immediately available for comment.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.