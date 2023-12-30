Genius Star XI fire appears to subside, vessel moves into Broad Bay

The fire aboard the Genius Star XI seems to have subsided, and the vessel is anchored in Broad Bay as of Saturday evening.

Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard

A team of marine firefighters from T&T Salvage and Resolve Marine remain aboard the vessel. The fire within a cargo hold filled with lithium-ion batteries has been contained, and the responders are monitoring the temperature inside the hold to determine if the fire is still burning.

The team said there is no indication of heat within the cargo holds, which indicates the condition is stable.

“Informed by the findings of the Salvage and Marine Firefighting team, the Unified Command will direct the Genius Star XI to anchor in a place of refuge in Broad Bay, near Dutch Harbor, Alaska,” said Captain Chris Culpepper, Captain of the Port. “This protected anchorage has been pre-identified in the Area Contingency Plan and will allow the vessel to remain stable, minimizing risk of any re-flash of the fire as we continue our response.”

Contingency plans are still in place, and the one-mile protective zone is still being enforced. The emergency responders continue to monitor the vessel and will direct it back offshore if the situation worsens.

The Coast Guard said they have enlisted technical experts to determine when the cargo hold is safe to enter.

No crew members have reported injuries. The fire’s cause remains unknown and there will be an investigation into the cause once the situation stabilizes.

