Longtime executive Chris Salts resigns from Ounalashka Corp.

A longtime executive of Unalaska’s Native village corporation has resigned.

Chris Salts is no longer the chief financial officer, Ounalashka Corp. said in a Tuesday statement .

The announcement didn’t say why he’d moved on from the village corporation that he’s worked at for nearly two decades, but it did say the company wished him well.

He’d previously worked as Ounalashka’s chief executive before transitioning to chief financial officer late last year.

Ounalashka Corp. has more than 500 shareholders with ancestral ties to Unalaska, where it’s a major landholder. Its revenue is tied to the fishing industry, shipping and logistics, gravel extraction and other sectors, according to the corporation’s website.

Ounalashka representatives didn’t respond to requests for further comment on Wednesday.