Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts every weekday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Longtime executive Chris Salts resigns from Ounalashka Corp.

KUCB | By Hope McKenney
Published March 30, 2022 at 12:48 PM AKDT
Ounalashka Corporation
Hope McKenney
/
KUCB
The Ounalashka Corp. was formed in 1973 under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971.

A longtime executive of Unalaska’s Native village corporation has resigned.

Chris Salts is no longer the chief financial officer, Ounalashka Corp. said in a Tuesday statement.

The announcement didn’t say why he’d moved on from the village corporation that he’s worked at for nearly two decades, but it did say the company wished him well.

He’d previously worked as Ounalashka’s chief executive before transitioning to chief financial officer late last year.

Ounalashka Corp. has more than 500 shareholders with ancestral ties to Unalaska, where it’s a major landholder. Its revenue is tied to the fishing industry, shipping and logistics, gravel extraction and other sectors, according to the corporation’s website.

Ounalashka representatives didn’t respond to requests for further comment on Wednesday.

Ounalashka Corporation
Hope McKenney
Born in rural Northern California, Hope started as a reporter and producer at KZYX in Mendocino County. She then worked at Kichwa Hatari — the first Quechua language radio station in the U.S., based in New York — and KQED in San Francisco.
See stories by Hope McKenney
