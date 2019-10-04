Unalaska Municipal Election 2019: Final Results

Vince Tutiakoff Sr. has defeated Dennis Robinson in the race for Unalaska's mayor by 22 votes. Meanwhile, Josh Good has unseated Denise Rankin at school board seat D by 16 votes.

Election officials determined those results Friday morning after canvassing 49 absentee and questioned ballots at City Hall. While 44 ballots were deemed valid, five were ruled unqualified due to a lack of voter registration or a registration outside of Unalaska.

Check out the final election results below, and tune into KUCB's Monday newscast for the full story from City Hall.

MAYOR (CITY COUNCIL SEAT A)

Vince Tutiakoff Sr.: 265 votes

Dennis Robinson: 243

Write-ins: 35

CITY COUNCIL SEAT C

Darin Nicholson: 257 votes

Write-ins: 165

CITY COUNCIL SEAT D

Dave Gregory: 436 votes

Write-ins: 31

SCHOOL BOARD SEAT C

Bob Cummings: 403 votes

Write-ins: 29

SCHOOL BOARD SEAT D