Unalaska Municipal Election 2019: Final Results

Vince Tutiakoff Sr. (left) and Dennis Robinson wait for election results on Friday, Oct. 4 at Unalaska City Hall. Tutiakoff won the close mayor's race with about 49 percent of the vote.
Vince Tutiakoff Sr. has defeated Dennis Robinson in the race for Unalaska's mayor by 22 votes. Meanwhile, Josh Good has unseated Denise Rankin at school board seat D by 16 votes.

Election officials determined those results Friday morning after canvassing 49 absentee and questioned ballots at City Hall. While 44 ballots were deemed valid, five were ruled unqualified due to a lack of voter registration or a registration outside of Unalaska.

Check out the final election results below, and tune into KUCB's Monday newscast for the full story from City Hall.

MAYOR (CITY COUNCIL SEAT A)

  • Vince Tutiakoff Sr.: 265 votes
  • Dennis Robinson: 243
  • Write-ins: 35

CITY COUNCIL SEAT C

  • Darin Nicholson: 257 votes
  • Write-ins: 165

CITY COUNCIL SEAT D

  • Dave Gregory: 436 votes
  • Write-ins: 31

SCHOOL BOARD SEAT C

  • Bob Cummings: 403 votes
  • Write-ins: 29

SCHOOL BOARD SEAT D

  • Denise Rankin: 246 votes
  • Josh Good: 262
  • Write-ins: 1
