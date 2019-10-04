Unalaska Municipal Election 2019: Final Results

Vince Tutiakoff Sr. has defeated Dennis Robinson in the race for Unalaska's mayor by 22 votes. Meanwhile, Josh Good has unseated Denise Rankin at school board seat D by 16 votes.
Election officials determined those results Friday morning after canvassing 49 absentee and questioned ballots at City Hall. While 44 ballots were deemed valid, five were ruled unqualified due to a lack of voter registration or a registration outside of Unalaska.
Check out the final election results below, and tune into KUCB's Monday newscast for the full story from City Hall.
MAYOR (CITY COUNCIL SEAT A)
- Vince Tutiakoff Sr.: 265 votes
- Dennis Robinson: 243
- Write-ins: 35
CITY COUNCIL SEAT C
- Darin Nicholson: 257 votes
- Write-ins: 165
CITY COUNCIL SEAT D
- Dave Gregory: 436 votes
- Write-ins: 31
SCHOOL BOARD SEAT C
- Bob Cummings: 403 votes
- Write-ins: 29
SCHOOL BOARD SEAT D
- Denise Rankin: 246 votes
- Josh Good: 262
- Write-ins: 1