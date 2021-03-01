Unalaska Lowers Coronavirus Risk Level After Two Weeks Without A Community-Acquired Case

By 50 minutes ago

To date, this marks 685 of the virus in Unalaska, 34 of which are currently active.
Credit Courtesy of Tacho

The City of Unalaska lowered its local COVID-19 risk factor to "medium" Monday. That's following two weeks without a new case stemming from community spread and a decrease in the overall number of new and active cases. 

And the City Council could ease some of the island's COVID-19 health mandates at a special meeting Wednesday at noon. 

Last week, councilors reduced the number of days travelers to the island must quarantine upon arrival in light of updated federal guidance. But Unalaska still has a number of local health measures in place, including mandatory mask-wearing indoors and limitations on the number of people who can gather.

The city reported one new case of COVID-19 Monday, which is considered industry-related. To date, this marks 685 of the virus in Unalaska, 34 of which are currently active. 

Tags: 
News
covid-19
coronavirus
public health
CITY COUNCIL
IFHS
Iliuliuk Family and Health Services

Related Content

Unalaska Reduces Quarantine Time For Incoming Travelers

By Feb 24, 2021
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Unalaska officials have reduced the number of days travelers to the island must quarantine upon arrival. 

Updated federal guidance recommends incoming travelers quarantine for at least a week with a negative COVID-19 test taken no sooner than their sixth day.

Feds Approve $50M Pandemic Relief For Alaska's Fishing Sector

By Jacob Resneck/CoastAlaska 6 hours ago
Joe Viechnicki/KFSK

 

Alaska's plan to pay out nearly $50 million to the fishing industry for pandemic relief has been approved by the federal government. 

That's after two major revisions and more than 200 public comments from every industry sector.

New Petition Would Block Unalaska City Officials' Power To Mandate Public Health Measures

By Feb 9, 2021
Berett Wilber/KUCB

A campaign to limit Unalaska officials' power to require mask-wearing and other public health measures is one step closer to heading to the ballot box.

The city issued a pair of petitions last week that seek to amend two sections of the Unalaska Code of Ordinances. The measures would restrict the powers of the City Council, the city manager and the director of emergency preparedness during an epidemic. 