Unalaska Lowers Coronavirus Risk Level After Two Weeks Without A Community-Acquired Case

The City of Unalaska lowered its local COVID-19 risk factor to "medium" Monday. That's following two weeks without a new case stemming from community spread and a decrease in the overall number of new and active cases.

And the City Council could ease some of the island's COVID-19 health mandates at a special meeting Wednesday at noon.

Last week, councilors reduced the number of days travelers to the island must quarantine upon arrival in light of updated federal guidance. But Unalaska still has a number of local health measures in place, including mandatory mask-wearing indoors and limitations on the number of people who can gather.

The city reported one new case of COVID-19 Monday, which is considered industry-related. To date, this marks 685 of the virus in Unalaska, 34 of which are currently active.