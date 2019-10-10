As Seabird Die-Offs Continue, Unalaskans Train To Track Local Mortalities

By 2 minutes ago

Unalaska resident Meg Thomson-Dean practices identifying seabird species by their wings. The training, held Oct. 4, was hosted by the Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team (COASST), based at the University of Washington.
Credit Hope McKenney/KUCB

A small group of Unalaskans learned to identify bird carcasses last week in an effort to help scientists track increasing mortalities on Alaska's beaches.

The training was held by the University of Washington's Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team (COASST), one of the organizations that monitored the state's fifth straight summer of mass die-offs.

"That's really concerning us," said COASST's Charlie Wright. "We're seeing a lot of die-offs, and they're moving further and further north. We are seeing that in the Bering Sea and the Chukchi Sea, especially."

Scientists link the mass mortalities to above-normal water temperatures, which affect birds' food sources.

From Alaska to California, COASST trains people to identify dead birds on their local beaches and collect data on the carcasses. Wright said the organization focuses on seabirds because they're a reliable indicator of overall ecosystem health, thanks to their long lifespan and wide-ranging diets.

"They're eating various things from zooplankton on up to pretty good sized fish," he said. "Each species is telling us something about the environment. So if their food is gone, they’re not doing well and they’re going to show up on beaches more frequently because of that."

Jill Spetz was one of the four Unalaskans who attended the local training. She learned how to use a COASST field guide to identify dead birds by their color, feet, and wings.

"There are so many different birds, but it's cool how it's categorized by species," said Spetz. "For example, you look at the foot. Is it webbed? No, go to this question. Does it have four toes or three toes? And by the end of it, you've found your bird."

Spetz and other volunteers will survey Unalaska beaches on a monthly basis to collect data and add it to COASST's database. From there, scientists will use the information to study mortality trends and environmental changes.

Tags: 
News
SEABIRDS
birds
environment
SCIENCE
COASST
COASTAL OBSERVATION AND SEABIRD SURVEY TEAM
Bering Sea
chukchi sea

Related Content

Wanted: Unalaska Birders And Beachcombers To Help Track Seabird Mortalities

By Sep 23, 2019
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Thousands of dead seabirds washed up on Alaska's shores this summer, marking the state's fifth straight year of mass die-offs.

The carcasses have ranged from short-tailed shearwaters in Unalaska and Bristol Bay to auklets and murres in Nome and Kotzebue.

Puffin Die-Off On St. Paul Island May Point to Larger Ecosystem Problems

By Dec 7, 2016
COASST Island Sentinels

In the past two months, 300 dead puffins have washed up on St. Paul Island, alarming residents who had only seen six carcasses over the last decade.

The die-off appears to be slowing down now, but scientists say it could be the sign of a much larger ecosystem problem.

Lauren Divine didn't panic when St. Paul residents found a few dead puffins on the beach in mid-October.

"The first day was a tufted puffin. The next day was a horned puffin. I didn't think too much about it," said Divine, co-director of St. Paul's Ecosystem Conservation Office (ECO). 

Aleutian Region Breaks 95-Year Records For July Heat, Rainfall

By Aug 12, 2019
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Last month marked the hottest, driest July in the Aleutian Islands in 95 years.

The conditions matched the larger trend across Alaska, which experienced below-average rainfall and record-breaking heat.  

While the Lower 48 posted significantly above-average temperatures in July, it was Alaska's warmest month on record since 1925,  according to a report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).