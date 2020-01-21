Resolve Marine Removes LifeMed Plane From Unalaska Bay Following Air Ambulance Crash

By 1 hour ago

The Resolve Marine small boat crew deployed a tag line over the tail of the aircraft to aid in a smooth and controlled transition of the plane onto the barge.
Credit Aleutian Aerial

Divers, a tug vessel, and a crane barge crew from Resolve Marine were able to remove a LifeMed medevac plane from Unalaska Bay on Monday. It had been in the water since it crashed near the airport last week.

The three-person air ambulance crew was en route to pick up a medevac patient in Adak when the King Air Beechcraft aircraft went into the water about 100 feet northwest of the end of the Unalaska Airport runway on Jan. 16.

The LifeMed pilot, paramedic, and nurse were all rescued from a life raft and sustained no serious injuries.

Resolve Marine was contracted by Aero Air – the aircraft owner – to recover the plane.

A.W. McAfee, Resolve Alaska General Manager, said a nine-person crew secured and pre-rigged the plane on Saturday so it would be ready to lift out of the bay.

"We put our divers in the water from the Makushin Bay [salvage vessel] and we assessed the plane, where it was and its level of stability," said McAfee. "After that, we were able to close up the fuel vents to prevent any spillage of fuel into the water. We wanted to isolate that and secure that first. And after that we started to deploy rigging to the divers and pre-rigged the plane."

It took the Resolve Pioneer and a crane barge, with an eight-person crew, four divers, and a salvage master, to remove the 16-foot plane from Unalaska Bay on Monday.
Credit Aleutian Aerial

The crane bars they used to lift the aircraft required shutting down the runway. Rather than disrupt a number of scheduled flights over the weekend, the salvage company worked with the airport and decided to wait on removal until Monday, according to McAfee.

The whole process took approximately 12 hours, from the time the crew left the facility, lifted the plane, and transported it back to the dock. It took the Resolve Pioneer and a crane barge, with an eight-person crew, four divers, and a salvage master, to remove the approximately 16-foot plane.

"It's remarkable how fast everybody reacted and got out," said McAfee. "There were no injuries in the plane going down and no injuries in the operation, and that's very important to us. And we were also able to minimize whatever hydrocarbon release was there, so all that's good news, and it was a successful operation."

The plane had been sitting in 50 feet of water, and released an unknown amount of Jet A fuel into the bay, according to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.

Officials determined there were approximately 440 gallons of fuel on board at the time of takeoff. They will be assessing how much was released now that the plane is on land.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game determined no animals appeared to be affected by the fuel release, and McAfee said there was no visible sheen on the water as of the plane removal on Monday.

Unalaska Bay is home to several federally listed endangered species including Steller sea lions, Northern sea otters, and Steller's eiders.  

Resolve Marine is set to lift the plane from the barge and transport the plane back to the airport today.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Tags: 
News
lifemed alaska
NTSB
aleutian islands
IFHS
unalaska airport
PUBLIC SAFETY

Related Content

As LifeMed Plane Still Lingers In Unalaska Bay, Resolve Marine Prepares For Recovery

By Jan 17, 2020
Courtesy of Cole Corbett

The U.S. Coast Guard has reported a fuel sheen about 50 feet wide and 1,500 feet long in Unalaska Bay where a LifeMed medevac plane went into the water Thursday morning.

The King Air Beechcraft aircraft went down about 100 feet northwest of the end of the Unalaska Airport runway with a LifeMed pilot, paramedic, and nurse on board. All three were rescued from a life raft and sustained no serious injuries.

Up To 500 Gallons of Fuel Is Released Into Unalaska Bay Following LifeMed Plane Crash

By Jan 16, 2020
KUCB Contributor

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reports that up to 500 gallons of fuel has spilled into Unalaska Bay following a LifeMed plane crash early Thursday morning.

"An unknown amount of Jet A fuel has been released at this time," said the state agency in a press release. "The fuel capacity of a King Air B200 Aircraft is 545 gallons. The U.S. Coast Guard reports there was an estimated 430-440 gallons of Jet A on board at the time of takeoff." 

LifeMed Plane Crashes On Takeoff From Unalaska Airport

By Jan 16, 2020
Megan Dean

Updated 01/16/20 at 11 a.m.

The LifeMed medevac King Air plane that crashed off the runway at the Unalaska Airport this morning was headed to Adak to medevac a patient.

No patients were on board with the three-person LifeMed crew at the time of the crash.